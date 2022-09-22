She likely burned through the first of her nine lives, but thanks to a concerned citizen and Cheyenne Animal Control officers, a kitten has a new lease on life.

Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says she and Officer Heidi Teasley were called to a report of "screams coming from an electrical pipe" on Friday, Sept. 16.

When the two arrived on the scene, Wagner says they found a 5-week-old kitten in a 4-foot-deep electrical pipe.

Wagner and Teasley were able to rescue the screaming kitty and took her to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, where a veterinarian checked her over and gave her a clean bill of health.

But that is not where the story ends. Wagner and Teasley are now fostering the little bundle of fur until she is ready to be put up for adoption.

If you would like to adopt a kitten such as the one Wagner and Teasley rescued, you are in luck, as the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is running a cat adoption promotion right meow.

Through the end of September, you can take a cat seven months and older home with you for free, and adopt a kitten for just $50.

To view the 32 cats currently available for adoption at the shelter, visit: https://www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org/cats

