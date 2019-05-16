Lander Police Report Second Threat at Middle School on Thursday

The Lander Police Department learned of a second threat at the Lander Middle School that was separate from an earlier one Thursday, according to a news release.

A 13-year-old student created the second incident by making a threat of violence towards the school, which was heard by a teacher who heard the remark and told police about it.

The student was removed from school and the incident and threat are still under investigation.

The police department does not believe there is any further threat of safety to the students and staff at this time.

The department will provide further information when it receives it.

Additional law enforcement officers will be at all the Lander schools on Friday, according to the police department.