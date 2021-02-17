Lander police have taken a suspect into custody after a shooting in Lander on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lander Police Department's Facebook page.

About 3:25 p.m., officers were dispatched for a shots fired call to the area of the 100 block of Jefferson Street.

They found one shooting victim who was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Sections of the area remain blocked.

Police say there is no threat to the public because a suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lander Police Department at (307) 332-3401.

Police will release more information later.

Get our free mobile app

John Dutton's "Yellowstone" Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics