Cheyenne police late Tuesday afternoon released in-car camera footage related to the fatal officer-related shooting of a murder suspect last month.

The incident occurred around 12:51 p.m. on May 28 at 2514 E. 11th Street, four days after police received a report that Davin Darayle Saunders, who was wanted out of Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges, was in Cheyenne.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was called to the home to conduct surveillance after further investigation revealed Saunders was in the house.

"A warrant was issued for officers to enter the residence," said Farkas.

"While on (the) scene, the SWAT team attempted to communicate with Saunders, asking him to exit the residence, but he refused," she added. "Officers deployed gas in an attempt to safely lure Saunders out of the home, but he pulled a firearm and officers fired on Saunders killing him."

Police in a Facebook post said they "will continue to release information to the public as it becomes available."

The shooting remains under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.