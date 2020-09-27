KW’s Austin Putnam Wins State Tennis #1 Singles Title [VIDEO]

The Kelly Walsh boys tennis team won their first state championship since 1994 in convincing fashion with their #1 and #2 singles players earning state titles. Austin Putnam defeated Tanner Lemm of Campbell County in straight sets to capture the #1 singles title while Jackson Catchpole defeated Fletcher Mothershed of Cheyenne South to win the #2 singles title. We have some video of the Putnam/Lemm match from Gillette. Enjoy!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing