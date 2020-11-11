KW’s Analu Benabise Signs with UW for Wrestling
Kelly Walsh wrestler Analu Benabise verbally committed to the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team and on Wednesday, he made it official by signing his letter of intent. Benabise is a three-time state champion for the Trojans and won the 4A, 145-pound title in 2020 with a record of 47-4. As a sophomore in 2019, he won the 145-pound championship with an overall record of 52-4. Benabise was the 4A 138-pound champion as a freshman in 2018 with a record of 37-4. He was also the Ron Thon Tournament champion in 2019 at 145 and took 2nd at that weight in 2020
