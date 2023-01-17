KW Wrestler Jerred Smith Has High Expectations for 2023

One of the more talented young wrestlers in Wyoming is Kelly Walsh sophomore Jerred Smith. A year ago as a freshman, he took 2nd place at the 4A State Tournament, losing to Antonio Avila in the 126-pound championship match. Smith posted a record of 26-8 last year and is off to a flying start this season.

Smith placed first at the big Shane Shatto Tournament in Douglas a couple of weeks ago and entered that tournament with a record of 15-3. He also showcased his talent in the Kelly Walsh Border War Duals this past weekend. Smith is a determined wrestler on the mat and is confident in his abilities. He's aiming for a state championship in 2023.

