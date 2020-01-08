KW Swimmer Signs With UW

Kelly Walsh swimmer Kellen Chadderdon signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to attend the University of Wyoming in Laramie. Chadderdon is the defending boy's state champion in the 100 breaststroke and placed 2nd at state in the 200 freestyle. His winning time in the 100 breaststroke was 57;03 which made him the only competitor in the race to finish in under a minute, He also swam in the state championship 200 medley team for Kelly Walsh as the Trojan team took 3rd at the season culminating meet. Chadderdon also competed in the huge Western Zones meet over the summer and finished 31st in the 50 freestyle, 32nd in the 200 IM and 40th in the 100 butterfly

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media