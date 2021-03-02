Kelly Walsh’s Analu Benabise Wins 4th Wrestling Championship

Analu Benabise of Kelly Walsh will go down as one of the greatest high school wrestlers in Wyoming history. He is just one of 25 guys to win 4 state championships in his career capped by an 11-3 decision over Cyruss Meeks of Natrona on Saturday night at the Ford Center. Meeks by the way was the defending 4A state champion at 138 pounds so Benabise has been beating quality opponents for years.

His winning ways on the mat started in 2018 as a freshman with a 9-3 win over Nathan McCann of Green River for the 138-pound title. Benabise went 374 in that season. In his sophomore year, he moved up to 145 pounds and still was equally effective with a 5-4 win over Warren Carr of Thunder Basin in the championship match. Carr by the way win the 152-pound state title a year later and Benabise was 52-4 in 2019.

Then in 2020, Benabise won the 145 crown with a 9-1 victory over Kaeden Wilcox of Natrona to finish 37-4. Wilcox ended up winning the 2021 state title at 152 pounds so here's another example of the quality of opponents he disposed of.

Benabise also has wrestled at the Cowboy Open in Laramie taking on college wrestler and placing in the event. He will be taking his skills to Laramie to compete for the University of Wyoming.

