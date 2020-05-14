Kelly Walsh Wrestler Kevin Anderson Commits to UW

Kelly Walsh wrestler Kevin Anderson had a state championship season in 4A and now will be taking his skills to the Wyoming Cowboy program. Anderson won the 160 pound crown over Jackson Hesford of Cheyenne East back in February and finished the year 18-6. He didn't see much action during the regular season as he broke his hand in a meet in California at the beginning of the campaign. But Anderson hung right in there and never gave up.

As a junior, Anderson took 3rd at the state tournament and also won the prestigious Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton with a win over Kyle Kunz of Star Valley. He finished the 2019 season 50-10. As a sophomore, Anderson wrestled at 145 pounds and placed 4th at state with a final record of 36-18. He did not qualify for the state tournament as a freshman.

