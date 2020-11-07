Kelly Walsh Vs. Laramie Volleyball: 4A Championship [VIDEO]

Laramie ran the table for the entire 2020 season and defeated Kelly Walsh 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, and 25-23 for the 4A State Championship. Laramie has a big-time hitter in Alexis Stucky who can single-handedly take over matches. Kelly Walsh had played 10 sets prior to the championship match and they showed a tremendous amount of heart. The Trojans were the defending state champions and did not have a single senior on this year's team. Both teams have bright have futures ahead of them. We have some video to share with you from that 4A title match. Enjoy!

