Kelly Walsh Vs. Laramie Football 9-26-20 [VIDEO]

Kelly Walsh and Laramie changed sites and days for their football game last week. This was originally scheduled for Friday in Laramie but smoke from the Mullen fire made the air quality less than desirable. So the contest was moved to Casper on Saturday and the first half was very competitive. But Kelly Walsh outscored Laramie 28-7 in the 2nd half to win 29-28. The Trojans are 3-2 and a year ago, this team won just 2 games. They'll have a tough assignment this week hosting Thunder Basin. Laramie drops to 1-4 on the year with a road trip on Friday to Rock Springs. Here are some photos of the game on Saturday from the Harry Geldien Stadium.

