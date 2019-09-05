Kelly Walsh Volleyball Preview [VIDEO]

The Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans have been winning volleyball matches for a long time. They have played in the 4A State Championship match three years in a row and have won the title the last two years. This group has not one but two Division I signees in Corin Carruth who will be going to the University of Wyoming and Danilynn Schell who has signed with Wisconsin-Green Bay. The Trojans won all six of their matches in the season-opening Cheyenne tournament with wins over all of the Cheyenne schools, plus Thunder Basin, Laramie, and Natrona. We caught up with coach Jeff Barkell and Dani Schell prior to the big Gillette tournament this weekend.