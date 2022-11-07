Kelly Walsh Volleyball Post-Match Remarks

Kelly Walsh is no stranger to playing in the 4A Volleyball state championship match. They have been in the big match for 7 years in a row but lost to Laramie in 2021 and 2-2020. The Trojans finally got by Laramie in the 2022 semi-final round and then knocked off Cody in straight sets to win their first state title since 2019. This team had 3 returning all-state players in Peyton Carruth, CJ Eskew, and Abi Milby. That was enough talent to pick them as the favorite going into the season.

We talked with Eskew and Milby after that championship match and it was all smiles after months of hard work.

