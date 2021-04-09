Kelly Walsh Softball Postgame Remarks 4-8-21 [VIDEO]

The Kelly Walsh softball team is 4-0 after a doubleheader sweep of Natrona on Thursday in Casper. The Trojans started out the season last week in Sweetwater County with a 31-3 victory over Green River and an 8-5 win over Rock Springs.

This team is full of players that have played club softball at various levels and their roster is stacked with upperclassmen. KW beat NC 6-0 in the conference portion of that doubleheader and then beat the Fillies 9-1 in the nightcap.

We caught up with KW catcher Brooke Lijewski and pitcher Kynlee Griffith after Game 1 of the twin bill for their thoughts on a historic day in Casper high school athletics. It was the very first WHSAA sanctioned softball games in Natrona County.

Get our free mobile app