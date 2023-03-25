Kelly Walsh & Riverton Split Soccer Matches in Casper

With some cooperative weather, Kelly Walsh played host to Riverton in boys and girls soccer on Friday in Casper with Riverton winning the girls' match and KW taking the boys' match.

On the girls' side, Riverton freshman Cami Paskell had a great game with 2 goals in the first half and one more in the 2nd half. Kelly Walsh received a first-half goal from Sydney Stephan with Amberlyn Hill finding the net in the 2nd half. Riverton wins the match 3-2 and moves to 5-0 on the season. KW falls to 2-3

In the boys' match, Kelly Walsh got off to a great start with an early from Fernando Carbajal and followed that with a score from Ethan Leslie in that first half of play. It was a tightly marked match the rest of the way and Riverton couldn't convert on a couple of scoring opportunities. The Trojans win this one 2-0 and they're 3-0 on the year while the Wolverines fall to 2-1-2.

Be sure and check out some photos of that boys' match-up in our gallery below. Enjoy!

