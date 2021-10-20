Kelly Walsh Rallies to Beat Natrona in 27th Annual Volleybowl

The annual Volleybowl between the Casper schools is always a fun-filled event with no shortage of enthusiasm. Both Kelly Walsh and Natrona have good teams and it was NC that set the pace early with a 26-24 win in the first set. KW came back to win the 2nd set 25-19 but NC answered with a 25-18 win in the 3rd set.

So the Trojans, who entered the match with just 2 losses and just beat #1 Laramie last week had to respond and did so thanks to hard-hitting Peyton Carruth who pretty much took over in the 4th set. She had a number of kills in that set which Kelly Walsh won 25-13 and finished off the match with a 15-9 in set #5.

KW has won the Volleybowl 5 years in a row and is 26-2 in the year. They'll meet Thunder Basin on Thursday.  NC is 18-10 on the year and will be in Rock Springs on Friday

We have a video of that match on Tuesday night as well as a few pictures in our gallery. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Volleyball 10-19-21

Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Volleyball 10-19-21

22 Exotic License Plates Turned Into This Wyoming DMV

People from these fascinating places chose to move to Wyoming. Here are the license plates they turned in from the vehicles they brought.

 

Filed Under: frank gambino, Kelly Walsh Trojans, Natrona County Fillies, volleyball
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Sports, Videos
Back To Top