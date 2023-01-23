Kelly Walsh High School's cheer team, dance team and robotics team will be receiving new uniforms and jerseys after the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved two donations for them on Monday.

Energy Labs donated $2,600 to help with the purchase of uniforms for the cheer and dance teams.

Lapco donated $4,775.85 to buy jerseys for the robotics team members.

The Kelly Walsh High School administration will oversee the funds.

