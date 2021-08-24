Kelly Walsh Football Preview

A year ago, Kelly Walsh found a way to make it to the 4A semi-finals in football and that hasn't happened in a while. So the bar is set for 2021 to meet or exceed that but the Trojans have to replace a ton of guys on offense. They'll have a new receiving corp and a new quarterback. Three guys are in the running to the #1 QB, Hunter Mogan, Gibson Sasser, and Eric Whitley. The good news for the Trojans is that Cam Burkett returns and he rushed for over 1000 yards with 17 touchdowns last season. He was also the 4A state champion in the shot put in track and field.

The defense will need to tighten the screws when it comes to opponents running the football and will have a couple of senior returnees in Chase Ortberg and Nathan Costalez. The defense has experienced and that should help them in the long run, especially if the offense struggles a bit. Kelly Walsh will begin the season on the road at Cheyenne South and that looks to be an interesting match-up. Season openers are hard to gauge so anything is possible in a game like this.

4A has some talent and maybe more balanced than it's ever been. Kelly Walsh will have to scratch and claw their way into the postseason and see what happens from there. We paid a visit to the Trojan camp on Monday and talked with Cam Burkett and Coach Aaron Makelky. Enthusiasm is high, that's for sure!

