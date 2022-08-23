Kelly Walsh Football Preview

Kelly Walsh has made the 4A playoffs the last 3 years in a row under head coach Arron Mckelky including a semi-final round appearance in 2020. But the program wants to take a big step forward after a 3-7 campaign in 2021. They won't be the biggest team in 4A and they do lose Milward Simpson Award winner Cam Burkett to graduation.

But the Trojans do return an all-state defensive back in Erich Hulshizer so that secondary may be the heart of the defense. Senior Gibson Sasser gets the call at quarterback for the season opener against Rock Springs on Friday and is a dual-threat QB.

KW will have to be sharp on technique and use their speed to overcome a lack of size but confidence is high even with a significant among of learning time. We talked with Hulshizer, Gibson, and Mckelky about what their hopes are for this coming season. Plus a few pics from practice in our gallery below Enjoy!

