Kelly Walsh Defeats Natrona in Softball to End Regular Season

Kelly Walsh battled Natrona on the softball diamond on Tuesday night to end the regular season with KW prevailing 8-1 at Crossroads Park. The Trojans scored once in the 1st, 3rd in the 3rd, 2 more in the 5th, and 2 in the 6th. Brooke Lijewski had a tremendous game at the plate for Kelly Walsh going 3-4 with a double and a home run. She drove in 2 runs, scored twice, and stole 3 bases. Natrona's Ashlynn Attaway went 2-3 with a home run but the Fillies managed just 3 hits in the contest.

In the circle, Kelly Walsh's Kynlee Griffith continues her fantastic season by striking out 11. NC pitcher Sierra Randolph fanned 8. Kelly Walsh improves to 12-1 while NC is 7-7. Both teams will qualify for the very first state tournament in girls softball in Wyoming. That tourney will be held May 20-22 in Gillette.

Get our free mobile app

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media