Kaycee’s Cole Reiner Continues Solid Showing at NFR

Kaycee native Cole Reiner is making the most of his first appearance at the National Finals Rodeo with 4 straight nights of visiting the pay window. Reiner entered the bareback event at the NFR ranked 12th in the PRCA world standings and now is 11th with scores of 85, 86, 84.5, and 85. So that's one 4th place finish and he took 5th in the 3 other rounds. So far, Reiner has wracked up over $24,000 in earnings with a long way to go.

Reiner attended Buffalo high school where he was a two-time state champion wrestler in 2015 and 2016. He competed in rodeo at Casper College and Sheridan College.

The other Wyoming native at the NFR is Hillsdale native Brody Cress. A year ago, Cress won the average at the NFR in the saddle bronc but it's been a tough go so far at this year's finals. He took 5th in the first round back on Thursday and currently is sitting in 4th place at the PRCA world standings. Cress is another young man who wrestled in high school and won three state championships for Cheyenne east from 2012-2014

The NFR at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas continues for the rest of the week.

