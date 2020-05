Natrona County Sheriff's Office investigators allege that a two-month-old infant was "in a state of starvation" while under the care of a Natrona County woman.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in connection with the death of a man who was shot at a Cheyenne motel.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 9.2% in April amid an energy-market downturn and measures to control the coronavirus.