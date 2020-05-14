K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 14th, 2020 – Evening

Wyoming will again allow people to dine in at restaurants, meet in bars and gather in larger numbers as the state continues to post some of the lowest coronavirus infection numbers in the U.S.

A survey by the University of Wyoming's Survey and Analysis Center released Thursday showed a majority of Wyoming residents support most policies to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state, but that support continues to decline.

The Cheyenne Family YMCA announced Wednesday that it has expanded its childcare to include everyone, but preference will be given to essential workers.