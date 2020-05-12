K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 12th, 2020 – Morning

A man was found dead early yesterday in Carbon County, and investigators want to speak to a juvenile who may be armed and dangerous.

The three high schools in Casper will conduct their graduation ceremonies in a drive-in movie format at the Casper Events Center at the end of May to celebrate despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyoming Republicans taking part in the state’s first virtual party convention have demanded a new vote for what some perceive as an illegitimate election within their own ranks.