K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 31st, 2020 – Evening

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday updated its reported number of COVID-19 cases. The statewide total increased to 109.

Wyoming House Speaker Steve Harshman says the state Legislature will likely hold its first special session in over 15 years to allocate emergency federal funding to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted Tuesday to reduce to zero the conservation taxes assessed on oil and gas companies due to the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.