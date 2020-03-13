K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 13th, 2020 – Evening
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon declared an emergency Friday to devote health officials and National Guard troops to a potential a surge in cases of the new coronavirus.
Casper College will shift to online instruction after an extended spring break later this month because of concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
A coal mining company in northeast Wyoming has informed its workers of potential layoffs in response to lower production at the mine and a weak domestic market for Powder River Basin coal.