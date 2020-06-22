K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for June 22nd, 2020 – Morning

Local activist Coach Dennis Arner and 170 his friends gathered at Yesness Park in south Casper on Saturday morning to raise awareness about the chronic disease Multiple Sclerosis.

Prosecutors say the mayor of a small Wyoming town and a police officer were charged last week after allegedly misusing a police database.

A June 8 bicycle-versus-vehicle crash near Martin Luther King Jr. Park has Cheyenne police reminding cyclists and drivers to “share the road.”