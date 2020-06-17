K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 17th, 2020 – Evening
The Senate has approved a bipartisan bill that would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.
A state health official says an increase in coronavirus cases in southwest Wyoming is connected to a public gathering where social distancing rules were not followed.
The Casper man convicted in November for the February 2019 shooting death of his mother has indicated that he will appeal his murder conviction to the Wyoming Supreme Court.