K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 11th, 2020 – Evening
Government data show the Trump administration has awarded energy companies hundreds of breaks on payments for oil and gas extraction from U.S. lands and the Gulf of Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Casper man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly attempted to run a woman over following an argument over dog droppings.
Wyoming’s governor is making his first official, multi-day trip outside Cheyenne since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March.