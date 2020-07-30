K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for July 30th, 2020 – Morning
Wyoming wildlife officials have asked residents to report dead rabbits in their yards, rural property and outdoor areas because a viral disease has been identified in several neighboring states.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The coronavirus has prompted cancellation of a charity antelope hunt that has drawn teams of famous, powerful men to Wyoming and has been facing growing criticism that its ceremonies crudely and inaccurately appropriate Native American culture.