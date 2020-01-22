K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 22nd, 2020 – Evening

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The new owner of two Wyoming coal mines is at odds with the owner of two huge industrial shovels.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming and Montana are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Washington State's denial of a permit for a port facility that could boost U.S. coal exports.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A town in Wyoming has settled a civil rights lawsuit filed by a former town employee who accused his supervisor of allegedly calling him racial slurs before firing him.