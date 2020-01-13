K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 13th, 2019 – Evening

A Wyoming lawmaker is sponsoring legislation to create a new state compensation program for ranchers who lose livestock to wolves.

The Casper City Council on Tuesday granted a request on first reading to rezone 2.8 acres near Interstate 25 and Highway 20-26 for development that business neighbors said could affect the attractiveness of the area.

Attorneys for bankrupt coal company Blackjewel LLC and its creditors are asking a judge to let them examine the finances of former CEO Jeff Hoops, alleging that he took millions of dollars for personal gain.