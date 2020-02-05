K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 5th, 2020 – Evening
A Wyoming legislative resolution seeks to make firearms and hunter safety courses a regular part of the public school curriculum.
The Casper City Council on Tuesday approved on a 6-3 vote a resolution to create a LGBTQ advisory group to hear concerns from that community and to improve the city's image as an attractive place to live and do business.
The Wyoming Democratic Party is implementing a ranked-choice voting system for its presidential caucuses April 4.