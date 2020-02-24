K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 24th, 2020 – Morning

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials planned to begin having contractors shoot nonnative mountain goats from a helicopter as part of a disputed effort to help native bighorn sheep.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A former substitute middle school teacher has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies after authorities say he sexually abused a then 14-year-old girl he met while teaching.

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Community College Commission has given a college district permission to begin planning to offer four-year degree programs.