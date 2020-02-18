K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 18th, 2020 – Evening
The deaths of a man and woman who were found dead inside a Casper home on Saturday are now being investigated as a potential murder-suicide, police said at a news conference Tuesday.
University of Wyoming officials say the search for the school's next president has narrowed to three finalists, all of whom are expected to visit the campus next week.
Police and animal control officers say they rescued 31 animals from a trailer and motel room in southern Wyoming.