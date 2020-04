A skier has been found dead a day after an avalanche in northwestern Wyoming. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has identified the victim as 28-year-old Trace Jordan Carrillo, of Dubois.

A coroner has determined that a boy who went missing in central Wyoming last fall died of exposure and it was an accident.

The Wyoming Department of Education has approved the Adapted Learning Plans for all of the state's 48 school districts.