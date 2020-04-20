K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 20th, 2020 – Evening
The coal industry was already hurting before the coronavirus, and the pandemic has made things much worse.
Two environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming, saying it will harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says testing ability and statistics rather than a schedule will determine when places ordered closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen.