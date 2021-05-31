Jury Clears Nebraska Officers in Death of Wyoming Couple

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has found no wrongdoing by Nebraska law enforcement officers in the shooting deaths of a Wyoming couple last year.

The grand jury on Thursday said Lincoln police officers and Nebraska State Patrol troopers acted correctly during a confrontation that led to the deaths of 26-year-old Christian Alexander, of Evansville, Wyoming, and 30-year-old Hailey Stainbrook, of Casper, Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

The shooting occurred Feb. 20 in Lincoln after the suspects allegedly robbed a man. Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon said the suspects pointed weapons at the officers during a pursuit and when their vehicle was stopped, prompting officers to shoot them.