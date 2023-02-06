Judge Sets Casper Man’s Bond at $100,000 Cash Only

Anthony Maico Hinton Kytzia, 26, heard 5 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier on Friday, Feb. 3:

1. Aggravated Assault and Battery (with a knife), punishable by 10 years imprisonment.

2. Unlawful Entry, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

3. Property Destruction, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment.

4. Unlawful Contact, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment.

5. Criminal Threat, punishable by up to 4 years imprisonment.

Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache reccomended the judge set bond in the amount of $100,000 cash only.

"The state is very concerned about the defendent's ex-girlfriend. He stabbed the windshield of the car four times and the door" Arrache said.

Judge Collier agreed.

If Kytzia does not bond out, he will have a preliminary hearing in 8 days. If he does bond out, he will have a preliminary hearing in 18 days.

During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that Kytzia likely committed a crime.

If a judge agrees, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

Read More: Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer.