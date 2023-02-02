Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer

Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2.

Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000.

Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has quite a lengthy criminal record going back to 1994."

She said he has had several prior manufacturing and/or delivery charges for methamphetamine.

Due to the extreme problem Natrona County is having with meth, said Arrache, she recommended Patchen set bond in the amount of $75,000 CASH ONLY.

Jackson did not feel that was reasonable, telling Patchen, "Sir, I'm not going anywhere--I'm in a wheelchair."

Patchen said, "I'm not worried about a flight risk. I'm worried about you re-offending [while out on bond]."

Patchen decided to set bond at $40,000 cash or surety because of Jackson's lengthy criminal history.

If Jackson does not bond out, he will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days. If he does bond out, he will have a preliminary hearing in 20 days.

During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that Jackson likely committed a crime.

If a judge agrees, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

