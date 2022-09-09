Casper Man Charged for Aggravated Child Abuse of a 3 Month Old Baby

A Casper man was charged today with a felony of aggravated child abuse, which is punishable by up to twenty-five years imprisonment.

Nathan Sandoval, 23, heard the sentence during a hearing before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen.

"This is an especially egregious case involving a three month old infant," Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache told Patchen.

Arrache said the defendant lied to the child's mother, saying the dog sat on the baby.

Arrache said the baby's tibia was broken, collar bone fractured and face bruised.

The defendant had earlier Googled if a slap was identifiable on X-ray.

Judge Patchen set the bond at $100,000 cash or surety and asked for a stay-away-order.

The mother of the child is voluntarily working with the Department of Family Services (DFS).

