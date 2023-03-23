Judge halts Wyoming abortion ban days after it took effect

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked Wyoming’s new abortion ban. Wednesday's decision means abortion is legal again in Wyoming.

The new ban took effect Sunday, making abortion illegal in Wyoming despite earlier rulings by Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens that blocked a previous ban.

Owens’ decision suspends the ban for at least two weeks amid a new lawsuit. Owens is not weighing in for now on another new Wyoming abortion law being challenged in her court, a first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills.

Gov. Mark Gordon says he's disappointed by the ruling but looks forward to the state defending the abortion ban in court.

