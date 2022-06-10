Judge Blocks Texas Investigating Families of Trans Youth

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender confirming care.

The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order halting the state's investigations of three families who sued.

The order also prevents the state from opening any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc.

The ruling comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while blocking the investigation of one family that had sued.