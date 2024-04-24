Jon Schaffner Selected as Casper College’s 2024 Distinguished Alumnus



Casper College News Release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Jon Schaffner is this year’s Casper College Alumni Association 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award winner.

After graduating from Casper College in 1998 with two Associate of Science degrees, one in engineering and the other in physics, Schaffner attended the University of Wyoming, earning his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering with honors.

After graduating from UW, Schaffner headed to Pensacola, Florida, where he reported to Officer Candidate School, earning a commission as an ensign in the United States Navy.

In late 2001, Schaffner began his first sea tour aboard the submarine USS Augusta. “On board the Augusta, I completed a deployment to the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and North Atlantic that included launching Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles in Operation Iraqi Freedom,” said Schaffner.

Schaffner was recognized as the top-performing junior officer in 2005 and reported to the Navy Operational Support Center in Aurora, Colorado, for duty as the training and mobilization officer for Navy Reserve personnel in the Wyoming and Colorado area.

Schaffner completed his master’s in engineering management at Old Dominion University in 2006.

In 2007, Schaffner was promoted to lieutenant commander and served as the engineer officer on the USS Pennsylvania submarine. During this time, Schaffner was recognized as the #1 engineer officer from a competitive group of seven.

During his storied career, Schaffner has been personally recognized with the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three Meritorious Service medals, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medals — three awards — Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal — five awards — and various other unit and personal awards.

In 2021, Schaffner was selected to serve as the executive officer to the four-star commanding general of United States Space Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Schaffner completed his tour as executive officer in the fall of 2023. He is now the security cooperation division chief within Space Command’s Strategy, Plans, and Policy Directorate, developing strategy and plans to expand and integrate allies’ and partners’ space capabilities into the United States’ space operations.

The Distinguished Alumni Award winners are nominated by their peers and chosen by the Casper College Alumni Association board of directors.