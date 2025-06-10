Jason Furnival to Take the Reins as Assistant Head Rodeo Coach at Casper College

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Jason Furnival will take the reins as the full-time assistant coach of the Casper College Men’s and Women’s Rodeo teams July 1.

“Jason is very well respected by our students and within the rodeo community. He has been and will continue to be an integral part of the program’s success,” said Linda Toohey, vice president for student services.

Furnival comes to the Casper College Rodeo team with a long history of dedicated work in the agriculture industry. A graduate of Kaycee High School, Furnival has been a part of the Casper High School Rodeo Club since 2018, where he has organized and facilitated rodeo practice and coached the breakaway ropers, team ropers, and calf ropers for the high school rodeo team. Furnival also manages and coordinates the yearly spring high school rodeo held in Casper in May.

“My work experience as a farm/ranch owner and operator, heavy equipment operator, and rodeo athlete showcase my work ethic. My dedication to my profession and way of life, along with my family, are my top priority,” Furnival said.

Professionally, Furnival is a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the Wyoming Rodeo Association, the Nebraska Rodeo Association, a World Series Team Roping Card member and a Wrangler Team Roping member. Furnival competed in the PRCA from 2005-2013 in team roping as the heeler and was the Mountain States Circuit finalist in team roping in 2011 and 2013. He was the Wyoming Rodeo Association Champion Heeler in 2023.

“I’ll work with the athletes on horsemanship skills and understanding winning and losing — why you win and why you lose and how to know the difference. I have the knowledge to know what it takes to win,” said Furnival.



