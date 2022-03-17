Jacob Hutchings of Midwest Signs with Rocky Mt. College

Jacob Hutchings of Midwest will be taking his athletic skills to Billings to play football for Rocky Mountain College. Hutchings and Rocky Mt. got on each other's radar at a football camp and this past season, Hutchings ran the ball for 868 yards and 14 touchdowns in 6-man football.

When you play 6-man, you play practically every position on both sides of the line of scrimmage so Hutchings, by design is a versatile player. He was 2nd on the team in defensive points and made 53 tackles in 2021, 29 of them for loss plus a fumble recovery. Hutchings was also selected to play in the 6-Man Shoot-Out All-Star Game that will be at Chadron State in June.

Hutchings also runs track for Midwest competing in the sprints, jumps, and the discus throw. Rocky Mountain College is an NAIA school that plays in the Frontier Conference.

