Man Sentenced to Over a Dozen Years in Prison for Intent to Distribute Meth and Coke in Wyoming

A 35-year-old man with no permanent residency listed was sentenced to 151 months (about 12.58 years) in prison with 5 years of supervised release to follow.

John Fowler was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

Court records show that on July 31st last year Wyoming law enforcement agencies received a tip that Fowler would be traveling to Wyoming from Texas with "a large quantity of drugs."

Fowler was pulled over the next day in Natrona County.

Law enforcement found 404 grams of methamphetamine and about 48 grams of cocaine.

Fowler had previously obtained additional methamphetamine in June of 2024 as well.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Natrona County Sheriff's Department investigated the crime. Assistance U.S. Attorney Mackenzie Morrison prosecuted the case. Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence in Casper on May 29, 2025.

