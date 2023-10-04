Jack Frost Coming to Casper-Area This Week

The National Weather Service is saying lower elevations in Wyoming may see the coldest nights of the season this week. Low temperatures of 28 to 33 degrees are possible.

While today is going to be mostly sunny with a high near 63, tomorrow's low will be around 32.

Friday will likely bring a widespread frost before 8 AM.

Temps are forecast to pop back up to 75 by Columbus Day with above-freezing lows.

Climatological First Freeze Data shows that this year's frost is coming a bit later than usual. On average, the first freeze happens on Sep. 20.

