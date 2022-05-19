It’s Wyoming Road Trip Season, Here’s How You Make It Great

The school year is ending, summer vacations are beginning. If you're packing up the car to head out, we want to make sure you've got everything you need and you're ready for the adventure.

Me going on a road and a family of 2 or more, are totally different. I'm a single guy and only need to worry about me. When I hit the road, it's pretty minimal of what I need. I don't need to entertain, usually I listen to the hum of the tires on the road and occasionally an outdoor podcast like Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors.

Some of the most important items I always have for a road trip are:

Good Snacks - Beef Jerky, Trail Mix, M&M's

Water - The large CORE water bottles are my go-to for a couple different reasons. Hold lots of water and still fit into the cup holder Has large opening making it easier to use when the urge hits you AFTER drinking it all (I realize this method doesn't work for everyone, but it's perfect for me)

Gatorade - Good for Hydration You may not think so, but you can become dehydrated while driving. Gatorade will replenish your electrolytes and keep you hydrated Same as CORE water bottles, keeps your moving when the need arises. (I realize this method doesn't work for everyone, but it's perfect for me)

Personal Protection - Multiple forms Firearm Sunscreen First-Aid Kit

Clothes - Try not to bring much, just the essentials

Atlas - If you've driven around Wyoming, you know service for your phone isn't always great. Having a good ol' atlas gives me peace of mind

If you're heading out and taking the family, your list is probably a little longer and more detailed. Nationwide insurance has come up with a list of 9 Road Trip Tips to make your trip a great one.

